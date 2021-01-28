Detroit plays Los Angeles in non-conference action

Los Angeles Lakers (14-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons have gone 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 10-1 in road games. Los Angeles is 13-5 when scoring more than 100 points.

The Pistons and Lakers match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Pistons. Wayne Ellington is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

James leads the Lakers averaging 25.6 points while adding 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Anthony Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 43 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 46.6% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Blake Griffin: out (injury management).

Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).