Morgan State, Coppin State meet in conference play

Morgan State (9-4, 4-2) vs. Coppin State (6-10, 5-2)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State pays visit to Coppin State in a MEAC matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Morgan State beat Coppin State by three points on the road, while Coppin State fell to Morgan State at home, 79-76.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Anthony Tarke, DeJuan Clayton, Koby Thomas and Yuat Alok have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 80.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clayton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-10 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 77.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Coppin State has 42 assists on 75 field goals (56 percent) across its previous three contests while Morgan State has assists on 62 of 107 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morgan State offense has scored 81.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 22nd among Division I teams. The Coppin State defense has allowed 79.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 295th overall).

