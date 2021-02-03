Ottawa plays Montreal on 6-game road slide

Ottawa Senators (1-8-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-1-2, first in the North Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits Montreal looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division play and 14-17-6 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens averaged 2.9 goals on 34.1 shots per game last season.

Ottawa went 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division play a season ago. The Senators scored 190 total goals last season, 30 on power plays and 15 shorthanded.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).

Senators: Christian Wolanin: out (lower body).