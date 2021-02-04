Celebrities

Not child’s play: Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Rest assured, “Chucky” is not on the loose.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film “Child's Play” was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in “Seed of Chucky.”

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall (0.9-meter-tall) doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers. The agency said it was a test malfunction.

  Comments  

Celebrities

California Baptist, NMSU meet in conference play

February 04, 2021 3:31 AM

Celebrities

North Alabama, FGCU meet in conference play

February 04, 2021 3:31 AM

Celebrities

Oral Roberts, NDSU meet in conference play

February 04, 2021 3:31 AM

Celebrities

UC Davis, CSUN meet in conference play

February 04, 2021 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service