La.-Lafeyette, Arkansas St. meet in conference play

Louisiana-Lafayette (13-5, 7-4) vs. Arkansas State (7-9, 4-5)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays host to Louisiana-Lafayette in a Sun Belt matchup. Louisiana-Lafayette fell short in a 95-87 game at Arkansas State in its last outing. Arkansas State is coming off a 95-87 home win over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Norchad Omier is putting up a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton has paired with Omier and is accounting for 13 points and 4.6 assists per game. The Ragin' Cajuns are led by Cedric Russell, who is averaging 18 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Wolves have scored 75.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Eaton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Eaton has accounted for 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-7 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 7-2 when it scores at least 73.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ragin' Cajuns. Arkansas State has 48 assists on 89 field goals (53.9 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 22.7 free throws per game this season.

