Minnesota plays Toronto, looks to end home losing streak

Toronto Raptors (14-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-22, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Toronto looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Timberwolves are 4-10 in home games. Minnesota is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Raptors are 8-9 in road games. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 25 assists per game led by Fred VanVleet averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-112 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 20 points, and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 50.7% and averaging 21.8 points. Ricky Rubio is averaging 8.9 points and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Chris Boucher is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 112.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 48.1% shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (ankle).