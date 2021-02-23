Submissions requested for Kentucky Capitol art exhibit

Kentucky's governor and first lady are asking the state's artists to submit work to be exhibited at the Capitol in Frankfort.

Selected pieces will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on a digital art gallery.

"This art exhibit will be by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians – just the way it should be,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.

After the the work is displayed, it will be returned to the artist.

Submission deadline is May 15. Photos of artwork can be submitted online.

First lady Britainy Beshear said she has been “so impressed by extraordinary artists in every region of our state.”

The exhibit is open to professional and amateur artists, she said.

Interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about purchase once the artwork is returned.