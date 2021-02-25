Long Beach St., Hawaii meet in conference play

Long Beach State (5-7, 4-4) vs. Hawaii (8-8, 6-8)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State pays visit to Hawaii in a Big West matchup. Long Beach State took care of Cal Poly by five at home in its last outing. Hawaii lost 88-80 in overtime on the road to Cal State Northridge in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Isaiah Washington is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Beach. Michael Carter III is also a key contributor, putting up 14.9 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by Casdon Jardine, who is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Washington has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Long Beach State has lost its last four road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beach have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has an assist on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three games while Long Beach State has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Beach have averaged 24.9 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25