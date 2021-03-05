Thursday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton University suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott indefinitely Thursday night for using racially insensitive language while addressing the team after a game last weekend.

McDermott publicly apologized Tuesday and again Wednesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” after the 14th-ranked Bluejays’ 77-69 loss at Xavier.

McDermott coached in the Bluejays’ 72-60 loss at No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night. Assistant coach Alan Huss will serve as interim head coach for the home game against Butler on Saturday.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Gillespie had an MRI that confirmed the tear Thursday after injuring the knee during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against Creighton.

Gillespie was recently named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired women’s basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy after she finished without a league win in her ninth season.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the decision on Thursday, a day after the Tigers were knocked out of the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Florida.

Auburn went 5-19 and lost all 15 league games, finishing on a 17-game skid.

Williams-Flournoy went 140-138 overall and 48-96 mark in SEC play. She led Auburn to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

NFL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it.

The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced on Thursday they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021.

Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James used the No. 1 overall pick on Giannis Antetokounmpo — the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP from Milwaukee — in the draft for Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Kevin Durant, who will not play in the All-Star Game because of injury but still is the captain for Team Durant, took Brooklyn teammate Kyrie Irving with his first pick.

The other starters for Team LeBron will be Stephen Curry of Golden State, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Nikola Jokic of Denver. The other starters for Team Durant will be Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, 2020 All-Star MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal of Washington and Jayson Tatum of Boston.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues.

Each home team will have “4-ALS” logos in ballparks to mark Gehrig’s No. 4, and all players, managers and coaches will wear a Lou Gehrig Day patch on uniforms and may use red “4-ALS” wristbands. Teams that are off on June 2 will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3.

NHL

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames fired coach Geoff Ward on Thursday night and replaced him with Darryl Sutter, who will lead the team for the second time.

The Flames announced the moves shortly after Ward coached the Flames to a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Calgary went 11-11-2 under Ward this season.

Ward became the interim coach when Bill Peters resigned in November 2019. He was formally named the coach in September 2020.

Ward went 35-26-5 in 66 games with the Flames, who beat Winnipeg in a in a best-of-five qualifying series last summer but lost to Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

The 62-year-old Sutter coached the Flames from 2002-06, winning 107 games and making two playoff appearances in three seasons.

NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

Blichfeld was called for a match penalty Wednesday night when he hit MacKinnon on the way to the bench in the third period of a 4-0 loss. MacKinnon didn’t return to the game but coach Jared Bednar said after the game he believed MacKinnon was not hurt seriously.

AUTO RACING

LE MANS, France (AP) — The 24 Hours of Le Mans race was postponed from June to August in the hope that fans can attend by then, organizers said on Thursday.

The iconic race was scheduled to take place on June 12-13 but was moved to Aug. 21-22.

SAILING

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Racing in the 36th match for sailing’s America Cup between defender Team New Zealand and Italian challenger Luna Rossa will begin next Wednesday after the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown regulations in host city Auckland.

The Cup Match was due to begin Saturday but was pushed back to Wednesday when Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, moved to alert level 3 after a small community outbreak.

RUNNING

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon’s mid-pandemic plan to hand out coveted medals to 70,000 people who walk or run the 26.2-mile distance wherever they are has roiled the usually genteel running world.

The Boston Athletic Association still hopes to hold an in-person race in October, but will cut the field size to make it safer for athletes and spectators. As a consolation prize, it’s offering medals to people who complete a virtual version.

Some runners who’ve spent years training to qualify for the real thing say the BAA is cheapening the experience. Others are denouncing the complaints as elitist.

AWARDS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love’s devotion to raising awareness and advocating for mental health during isolating times has earned him another honor.

The Cavaliers forward and five-time All-Star received the first Humanitarian of the Year Award on Thursday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, an annual event that brings out the city’s top sports names but was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS BUSINESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The home of the Kansas City Chiefs will have a new name when the upcoming season begins.

The team announced Thursday that it had reached a naming rights deal with Government Employees Health Association, based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The stadium’s full name will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

OBITUARY

TORONTO (AP) — Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82.

Wayne Gretzky said in a social media post Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years.

Walter Gretzky became a name himself, a constant in Wayne’s world. As Wayne’s star ascended, Walter remained a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent in a country filled with them.

MIAMI (AP) — Larry Wahl, a vice president of the Orange Bowl and a former New York Yankees media relations head under George Steinbrenner, has died. He was 67.

Wahl died Wednesday at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida, son Alexander Wahl said

He worked for the Yankees from 1977-81 and was media relations director from 1979-80. He joined the Orange Bowl as vice president of communications in September 2007.