Toronto plays Houston, looks to stop road slide

Toronto Raptors (17-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Houston looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Rockets are 5-15 in home games. Houston is 4-19 against opponents with a losing record.

The Raptors are 9-15 in road games. Toronto is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 122-111 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Norman Powell led Toronto with 30 points, and Victor Oladipo led Houston with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 22 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 19.9 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Powell is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 101.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 49.9% shooting.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 110.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: day to day (illness), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Raptors: None listed.