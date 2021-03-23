Memphis plays Oklahoma City after overtime win

Memphis Grizzlies (20-20, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-24, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Oklahoma City Thunder following the Grizzlies' 132-126 overtime victory over the Celtics.

The Thunder are 11-16 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has a 4-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 9-14 in Western Conference play. Memphis is eighth in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 128-122 in the last matchup on March 14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points, and Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Jerome leads the Thunder with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.9 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Theo Maledon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Valanciunas is averaging 15.9 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 21.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 104.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 47.9% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Hall: out (knee), Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), George Hill: out (thumb), Luguentz Dort: out (toe), Al Horford: out (rest).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).