Pence to headline benefit dinner at Faulkner University

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Alabama in the fall as part of a benefit for Faulkner University.

Faulkner President Mike Williams said Pence will be the keynote speaker for the school's annual benefit dinner scheduled to occur at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on Oct. 7.

“Vice President Mike Pence has had a storied career as a public servant,” Williams said. “He is also a man of deep Christian faith. He’s been an ardent advocate for liberty and most expressly religious liberty, the guiding force of our founding fathers who forged this republic. It’s on this foundation of religious liberty that Faulkner stands today.”

Pence follows a long list of recognizable names to headline the Faulkner event over the last four decades. Those speakers have included a president, a first lady, a prime minister and a U.S. ambassador along with journalists, athletes, coaches, comedians and astronauts, WSFA-TV reported.

“The exciting feature of our dinner is our keynote speaker and each year Faulkner brings a renowned thought-leader to speak in Montgomery to address timely and relevant topics,” Williams said. “Faulkner strives to bring provocative speakers who would not ordinarily be introduced to our citizens here to talk about these topics.”

Tickets are on sale, with proceeds going to support the university and its student scholarships.

Faulkner is a private, Christian liberal arts university based in Montgomery.