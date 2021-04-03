Anaheim plays Arizona in division matchup

Arizona Coyotes (17-15-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-21-6, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Anaheim for a West Division matchup.

The Ducks are 11-21-6 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging 5.7 points per game. Alexander Volkov leads the team with 1 total points.

The Coyotes are 17-15-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 26.2 shots per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell leads the Ducks with 15 assists and has 22 points this season. Adam Henrique has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 15 goals and has 28 points. Clayton Keller has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (upper body), Rickard Rakell: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).