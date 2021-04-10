Islanders face the Rangers in division play

New York Rangers (19-16-5, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (26-11-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers face the New York Islanders for a East Division matchup.

The Islanders are 26-11-4 against opponents in the East Division. The Islanders have given up 19 power-play goals, stopping 81% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 19-16-5 in division games. The Rangers average 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Nhl. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Leddy leads the Islanders with 24 assists and has 25 points this season. Mathew Barzal has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals and has 26 points. Adam Fox has three goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).