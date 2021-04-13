Celebrities

Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FILE - Author J.K. Rowling appears at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018. Scholastic announced Tuesday that Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - Author J.K. Rowling appears at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018. Scholastic announced Tuesday that Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Christophe Ena AP
NEW YORK

J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children's story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children's works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Tirico to host NBC coverage of Tokyo Games from outdoor set

April 13, 2021 4:11 AM

Celebrities

Monday’s Sports In Brief

April 13, 2021 12:33 AM

Celebrities

Calgary plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

April 13, 2021 12:11 AM

Celebrities

Vegas plays Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

April 13, 2021 12:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service