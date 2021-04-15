Celebrities

Historic Natchez train depot to be restaurant, music venue

The Associated Press

NATCHEZ, Miss.

The city of Natchez is giving new life to a historic train depot.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted this week to approve a lease for a train depot on Broadway Street to be renovated into a restaurant and entertainment space, The Natchez Democrat reports.

Church Hill Music LLC has agreed to invest more than $1 million worth of improvements at the facility, City Attorney Bryan Callaway told The Democrat.

The company plans to add a small amphitheater, and possibly a children’s playground.

The Church Hill company will also bring live entertainment to the area, beginning with the inaugural Mississippi Mudbug Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 15, and will include live music, C&M Crawfish and other food and beverage vendors. The lineup includes a medley of country, southern rock and Zydeco music.

Construction on the depot will start now, with the restaurant projected to open this fall.

