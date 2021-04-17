Atlanta plays conference foe Indiana

Indiana Pacers (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks host Caris LeVert and the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference play.

The Hawks have gone 16-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta has a 20-9 record against opponents below .500.

The Pacers are 14-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.5.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 125-113 in their last matchup on Feb. 13. Doug McDermott led Indiana with 26 points, and Clint Capela paced Atlanta scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young leads the Hawks with 9.5 assists and scores 25.2 points per game. Capela is shooting 60.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and six assists for the Pacers. McConnell is shooting 64.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.0% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, nine steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (foot), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle), JaKarr Sampson: out (back).