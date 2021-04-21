2021 Illinois AP Class 3A/4A All-State girls basketball team

Here are the Illinois Associated Press Class 3A and Class 4A All-State girls’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters and compiled by Steve Tappa, formerly of the Moline Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus. Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All media members in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Nobody earned unanimous selection in either class. There were 19 voters in each class.

(asterisk)-Note: There were voting ties for the final spots on the first team for both 3A and 4A, and also the final spot on the 4A second team.

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Aneesah Morrow, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Sr., G/F) 73

Erin Houpt, Danville (5-6, Sr., G) 69

Brianna McDaniel, Chicago Kenwood (5-11, Jr., PG) 61

Shae Littleford, Charleston (5-7, Sr., G) 51

(asterisk)-Kloe Froebe, Lincoln (5-9, Fr., PG) 33

(asterisk)-Katie Krupa, Morton (6-1, Jr., F) 33

CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Quincenia Jackson, Decatur MacArthur (6-1, Sr., C) 32

Denali Craig-Edwards, Peoria High (5-11, Soph., F) 29

Whitney Dunn, Chicago Kenwood (5-9, Jr., G) 28

Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (5-10, Jr., G) 26

Mallory Ramage, Mattoon (5-9, Jr., PG) 25

CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION (22 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Taylor Charles, Burlington Central (6-2, Jr., F) 24; Lauren Cohen, Glenbard South (5-8, Sr., PG) 24; Tori Standefer, Bethalto Civic Memorial (5-7, Sr., PG) 23; Elana Wells, Burlington Central (5-7, Sr., PG) 22; Sofie Lowis, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-8, Sr., PG) 21; Lauren McDonald, Chicago St. Ignatius (5-9, Sr., G) 21; Brooklyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Sr., C) 19; Joy Bergstrom, Arlington Heights St. Viator (5-10, Jr., G) 18; Brenna Loftus, Riverside-Brookfield (5-8, Sr., F) 17; Breelyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Sr., PG) 13; Jasmine Brown, Joliet Catholic (5-8, Soph., G) 13; Jalynn Alexander, Chicago Heights Marian (6-3, Sr., F) 8; Kenzey Decker, Springfield (5-9, Sr., G) 8; Avery Jackson, Kankakee (5-6, Jr., G) 8; Janae Kent, Oak Forest (6-0, Soph., G/F) 8; Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria High (5-7, Fr., PG/SG) 6; Natali Haynes, Streator (6-2, Sr., C) 6; Brianna Hill, Chicago Heights Marian (5-9, Soph., G) 6; Bella LaPorta, Highland (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Brooklynn Larson, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., SG) 6; Sophia Remmel, Dunlap (5-7, Soph., G) 6; Tahlor Sutton, Hillcrest (5-6, Sr., G) 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Claire Christenson, Bethalto Civic Memorial; Taya Davis, Decatur MacArthur; Saniya Tutt, Peoria High.

CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Sydney Affolter, Chicago Marist (6-0, Sr., G) 75

Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North (6-1, Sr., G/F) 71

Timia Ware, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Sr., PG) 64

Sydney Harris, Edwardsville (6-0, Jr., G) 46

(asterisk)-Katy Eidle, Arlington Heights Hersey (5-11, Soph., G/F) 45

(asterisk)-Emily Fisher, Libertyville (6-0, Soph., G) 45

CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Kendall Moriarty, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) 44

Mackenzie Hare, Bartlett (5-9, Jr., SG) 41

Krystyna Ellew, Chicago Taft (5-10, Sr., SF) 39

Mary Kate Fahey, Arlington Heights Hersey (5-8, Sr., PG) 37

(asterisk)-Lola Lesmond, Evanston (6-0, Jr., G) 25

(asterisk)-Kennedi Perkins, Bolingbrook (5-7, Jr., G) 25

CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION (20 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Tyler Butler, Belleville East (6-0, Sr., F) 21; Alyssa Latham, Homewood Flossmoor (6-2, Soph., F) 21; Tara Gugiluzza, Lincoln-Way West (5-7, Sr., PG) 16; Lauren Huber, Glenbard East (5-9, Sr., PG) 13; Amelia Bell, O’Fallon (6-1, Sr., PF) 13; Elle Evans, Edwardsville (6-3, Jr., G) 11; Simone Sawyer, Lincolnshire Stevenson (5-9, Sr., G) 11; Niamh Gardiner, Maine South (5-11, Sr., G) 9; Grace LaBarge, Palatine Fremd (6-3, Sr., G/F) 9; Tatiana Thomas, Bolingbrook (5-10, Jr., F) 9; Summer Parker-Hall, Wilmette Loyola (6-0, Sr., F) 8; Jayda Bowen, Crete-Monee (5-8, Jr., PG) 6; Alyssa Crenshaw, Dundee-Crown (5-10, Sr., PF) 6; Shannon Dowell, O’Fallon (5-10, Soph., SG) 6; Brooklyn Gray, Rockford Auburn (5-10, Jr., PF) 6; Lauren Huber, Libertyville (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Claire Hyde, Wheaton North (5-4, Jr., G) 6; Madisyn Saracco, Bolingbrook (5-11, Soph., F) 6; Lisa Thompson, Joliet West (5-9, Soph., G) 6; Hailey Warren, Rockton Hononegah (5-8, Jr., G/F) 6.

-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Lenee Beaumont, Lisle Benet; Ruthie Montella, Palatine Fremd.