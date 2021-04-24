Charlotte plays conference rival Boston

Boston Celtics (32-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Boston face off on Sunday.

The Hornets are 16-16 in conference games. Charlotte has a 16-9 record against opponents below .500.

The Celtics have gone 18-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 116-86 in the last matchup on April 4. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 22 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.6 points per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging 20.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.8 points per game and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 41 rebounds, 26.9 assists, seven steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.8% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (shoulder), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Kemba Walker: out (knee injury management).