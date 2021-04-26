Orlando plays Los Angeles on 8-game home skid

Los Angeles Lakers (35-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to stop its eight-game home slide with a win against Los Angeles.

The Magic are 10-22 on their home court. Orlando has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers have gone 18-12 away from home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 10.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 96-93 in the last matchup on March 28. Dennis Schroder led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Dwayne Bacon led Orlando with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Magic. Cole Anthony is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Kyle Kuzma ranks second on the Lakers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.8 points per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Drummond is averaging 9.2 rebounds and 9.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.4 assists, eight steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 50.0% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), James Ennis III: out (calf).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Dennis Schroder: day to day (calf), Marc Gasol: day to day (finger), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (ankle).