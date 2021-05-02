Washington plays Indiana after Westbrook’s 42-point showing

Indiana Pacers (30-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Indiana Pacers after Russell Westbrook scored 42 points in the Wizards' 125-124 loss to the Mavericks.

The Wizards are 11-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Westbrook averaging 9.5.

The Pacers are 16-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 10-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.5 rebounds per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 132-124 on March 29. Westbrook scored 35 points to help lead Washington to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 31 points and 4.5 assists for the Wizards. Westbrook is averaging 22.6 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Pacers. Oshae Brissett is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 12.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 8-2, averaging 122.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.4% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson: out (head), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).