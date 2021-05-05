Celebrities

CBS commentator apologizes for remark about PSG's Di Maria

The Associated Press

PSG's Angel Di Maria, left, sees a red card during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain at the Etihad stadium, in Manchester, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
PSG's Angel Di Maria, left, sees a red card during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain at the Etihad stadium, in Manchester, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
MANCHESTER, England

CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin has apologized for making “culturally insensitive remarks” about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria during the broadcast of Manchester City's 2-0 victory in the Champions League semifinals.

Di Maria was sent off for kicking Fernandinho, and as the Argentina international walked off the field, Beglin said “it's that Latino temperament.” He made an on-air apology Tuesday and later expressed remorse on social media.

“I apologise for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain,” he wrote on Twitter. "I wrongly used a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable.

“Words have a strong impact,” his post continued, “and I fully understand the severity of what I said when Angel Di Maria was sent off. I will learn from this and be better moving forward. Jim.”

The 57-year-old Irishman played as a defender for Liverpool and Leeds and was part of Ireland's national team in the 1980s.

CBS Sports did not make an immediate comment.

City beat PSG 4-1 on aggregate and advanced to its first Champions League final.

