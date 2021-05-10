Inter Miami CF takes on the Montreal Impact in Eastern Conference play

Montreal Impact (1-1-2) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-1-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -171, Montreal +461, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact visit Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference action.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Impact went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Julian Carranza (injured).

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured).