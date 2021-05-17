Editorial Roundup: Texas

Houston Chronicle. May 13, 2021.

Editorial: Who will pay for the failures of Texas’ winter storm? Consumers, apparently

It wasn’t enough for Texans to shiver for days in our heatless houses. It wasn’t enough to miss work for lack of internet. For Mom and Pop to shutter their already struggling business. For homeowners to face broken pipes and water damage. For ratepayers to face sky-high electric bills. For us to wait in line at the grocery store for water because the stuff coming out of faucets was contaminated.

It wasn’t even enough for nearly 200 people to die, some freezing to death in their beds, during Texas’ devastating winter blackouts.

Now, lawmakers expect ordinary Texans to pick up the bill for the government’s incompetence and the private sector’s greed.

After months of testimony, legislative debates and finger-pointing, it’s still anyone’s guess what solutions will become law. But it’s clear who will pay for some of them: consumers, who never voted for Texas’ wild west energy market in the first place and bear no blame for February’s statewide calamity.

Last week, the House approved a $2.5 billion plan to bail out Texas electricity entities at risk of defaulting on debts from the storm. The bill would impose an undisclosed fee on electricity companies, which would be passed on to residential and business ratepayers and the proceeds would be used for bonds to help cover the costs.

It was Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointees at the Texas Public Utility Commission, the elected Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and the bureaucrats at ERCOT, the state’s grid operator, whose cascade of failures brought Texas’ grid within seconds of complete collapse.

Indeed, it was government’s fumbling that we now know made a terrible situation worse. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that while ERCOT was desperately trying to meet surging demand amid dwindling power supply, it inadvertently paid natural gas companies to go offline.

ERCOT said that when it activated a program that pays large industrial power users to reduce consumption during emergencies, it didn’t know the list of participants included key pieces of natural gas infrastructure needed to generate power: “We do not know what type of facility it is,” Kenan Ögelman, ERCOT’s vice president of commercial operations, told the Journal.

Who pays for that shoddy bookkeeping? Consumers.

It’s ratepayers, including those who chose fixed-rate energy plans and have thus far avoided higher costs, who could end up with a line-item expense on their monthly bills for years or even decades to compensate, in part, for the billions that electric coops and other entities were charged for power during the state’s astronomical energy pricing that turned out to be both unnecessary and woefully ineffective at luring more power onto the grid.

The added sum on each bill isn’t likely to make many eyes bulge but the unfairness of the charge irks consumer advocates, especially since it isn’t going to anything constructive.

“You’re putting a lien on future generations who are still going to have to pay for what went wrong,” says Tim Morstad, who tracks utility policy at AARP. “It’s a cleanup cost. Those billions of dollars aren’t going to make the gas supply more reliable by making those improvements or making the power generation facilities hardened to be able to withstand cold better.”

A bill to retroactively re-price energy during a point in the storm when ERCOT, the state’s grid operator, left it in place long after the emergency was over, had passed the Senate but was shut down by House Speaker Dade Phelan. The fallout has been severe with several entities in bankruptcy.

Somebody’s got to bail them out. Why not consumers, who unlike industry, have very little voice in any aspect of Texas’ system, from the ERCOT board to public utility regulation?

And it won’t just be Texas consumers. Our energy market is so big that the winter freeze that crippled our energy grid had a broad impact, with gas utilities as far north as Minnesota complaining that spiking gas prices left them, and potentially their customers, with a $800 million bill.

“The ineptness and disregard for common-sense utility regulation in Texas makes my blood boil and keeps me up at night,” Katie Sieben, chairwoman of the Minnesota Public Utility Commission, told the Washington Post in a story last month. “It is maddening and outrageous and completely inexcusable that Texas’s lack of sound utility regulation is having this impact on the rest of the country.”

We couldn’t have said it better.

Beyond the sudden and calamitous price surges, Texas’ big failing ahead of the storm was its refusal to require energy companies to winterize their facilities. The state didn’t require it and the companies didn’t bother to do it on their own. And who will pay for it?

Meanwhile, taxpayers across the nation could technically compensate Texas for its poor planning if bipartisan legislation by Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, succeeds in supplying federal taxpayer funds to cover winterization that private companies should have completed long ago.

Mandated weatherization itself is probably the most important provision in any of the bills addressing the winter storm. Abbott has thrown his support behind the effort and legislation has even included hefty fines for noncompliance. Lawmakers should resist pressure to cut deals with oil and gas or any other industry seeking to squirm out of investing in basic insurance against predictable extreme weather events.

It’s the least, the very least, lawmakers can do in a session that has been pathetically short on real action. Legislation that offered fundamental market reform went nowhere, so Texas’ system still incentivizes crisis with high profits for producers.

And no legislation being seriously considered appears to prevent another blackout.

“I don’t know any lawmakers who will say this won’t happen again,” Morstad says.

In what world is it OK for consumers to pay a heavy price for such a paltry result?

In Texas.

___

Amarillo Globe-News. May 13, 2021.

Editorial: NDS may not be right fit, but county still faces issue

After a careful and considered look, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner earlier this week chose to move in another direction regarding indigent defense options – a decision described as being made in the best interests of the county.

Over the past couple of months, the county mulled a partnership with the Neighborhood Defender Service for Potter and Armstrong counties. A grant application to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to support indigent defense had previously been authorized. However, as the court delved deeper into available information about NDS, misgivings emerged about the proposed partnership.

Tanner and several commissioners voiced reservations about moving forward, prompting officials to hit the brakes. “Today, it’s just been in my gut and on my heart to do something about this before it go so far gone,” Tanner said in our story earlier this week. “I just don’t want NDS here. …There’s no hard feelings. I just don’t think it’s a good fit.”

According to our story, a resolution authorized Tanner to withdraw or modify the grant application without a vote from the overall court.

There is a growing laundry list of concerns for the court, not the least of which is an NDS program called Police Accountability/Community Empowerment (PACE), which has a focus on police misconduct. A primary worry became whether county funds might conceivably be used to underwrite litigation against a county law enforcement agency.

NDS officials said that eventuality would not be possible, but despite the assurances, it was enough to give several members of the commissioners’ court pause. Other concerns included the newness of the NDS program to Texas, program costs and a lack of clarity around how NDS would work with counties beyond Potter and Armstrong.

Precinct Three Commissioner John Coffee has been adamant regarding his concerns around NDS, saying the county needs to resolve the indigent defense matter, but must find another way. To be fair, two commissioners felt differently regarding the arrangement and saw it as a good fit.

“I know this thing has been going on a long time, and I know that everybody is tired of talking about it and frustrated by it,” he said in our story. “I asked from the onset if we couldn’t have another way, if we couldn’t have another option. We need to make the best decision for the county and as I said, talking to everyone that I talked to, my decision has been made. I don’t support NDS moving forward with Potter County, period.”

While the NDS option is off the table, the county’s indigent defense challenges raised in a Sixth Amendment Center report remain. According to our recent story, the number of available court-appointed attorneys within the county has decreased from more than 60 to a dozen. “This is serious,” Tanner said. “We have to do something to fix this.”

We agree. Tanner indicated the county is continuing discussions addressing other alternatives to solve a problem that continues to grow more pronounced with time. While NDS and what its representatives called a “tailor-made” program for Potter County may not have been the right fit, that right fit still needs to be found – and the sooner the better.

___

Lufkin Daily News. May 13, 2021.

Editorial: Pesky Problem: Experts warn mosquito levels to be higher than normal in East Texas

“April showers bring May flowers” is a shorter, trochaic version of “March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers,’’ a proverb first recorded in 1886. The phrase originally is referenced in the general prologue of Geoffrey Chaucer’s ‘’The Canterbury Tales.’’

Angelina County received 9.49 inches of rain in April. That’s the most rain we’ve received in any single month since December 2018.

While all that rain is great for Angelina’s flora and fauna, all that standing water provides mosquitoes with plenty of places to breed.

AccuWeather’s mosquito forecast for Angelina County over the next few days shows the weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity. AccuWeather advises planning ‘’activities and insect repellents accordingly.’’

The National Weather Service expects mosquito populations will be average or slightly above average for the remainder of 2021. This is due to a wetter-than-normal outlook for the summer as well as temperatures that will be average or slightly above average, according to forecasters.

There’s nothing like a swarm of pesky mosquitoes to ruin outdoor activities. Any mosquito control program you choose needs to be implemented on a long-term basis in order to provide effective, lasting protection throughout the mosquito season.

But mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance. Their need to survive includes the potential to spread diseases that can become a life-threatening issue to humans and to animals, such as Dengue Fever, chikungunya, Yellow Fever, West Nile virus, Zika and several types of encephalitis.

While many experts say it’s impossible to eliminate mosquitoes, East Texans need to start now to help curtail the potential threat.

Entomologists refer to “the four D’s” as a general means for people to help manage mosquitoes and protect against bites. These are:

■ Dusk/Dawn — Avoid being outside when mosquitoes are searching for a blood meal, which is usually in the early morning hours and just before the sun goes down. While some species are daytime biters, most prefer to feed at dusk and dawn.

■ Drain — Empty standing water from “containers” around your home and work areas, such as buckets, wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, toys, dog bowls, water troughs, tires, bottles, etc. Make improvements that allow standing water to run off following rains. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in the smallest of places, such as a bottle cap, and those eggs can live up to a year without the necessary moisture to hatch.

■ Dress — If out during mosquito feeding hours, wear long sleeves and pants in plain colors. Multiple studies have shown mosquitoes are drawn toward dark hues and floral scents. Avoid attracting them by wearing excessive amounts of perfume or aftershave.

■ Defend — Any time you go outside for an extended period of time, wear an insect repellent. Entomologists say repellents with DEET remain the gold standard for protection.

For more information about mosquitoes, visit AgriLife Extension’s Mosquito Safari website, mosquitosafari.tamu.edu.

___

Abilene Reporter News. May 12, 2021.

Editorial: Cowboy hats off to Johnny Lee for doing what he loves

Johnny Lee is called the original Urban Cowboy. And for good reason.

His song “Lookin’ for Love” defines an era when country music expanded in popularity, roughly from the late 1970s into the early 1980s. Country music continued its popularity arc after that but the likes of Lee and Mickey Gilley gave way to more traditional artists such as George Strait, Randy Travis and Alan Jackson.

Lee performed here in 1982, a big-time star taking the stage at the Taylor County Coliseum. He returned a few more times. Without any more giant hits such as “Lookin’ For Love,” the venues were smaller. In 1999, he played the Ponderosa Ballroom, where rising stars mixed with those whose careers had peaked.

Lee last weekend opened for Trace Adkins at the Coliseum. Now, 74, Lee was not the headliner.

Yet, he endeared himself to the modest but appreciative audience.

Lee has Parkinson’s, and has had two brain surgeries since 2018. He needed assistance up and down the steps to the stage. He sat while he sang.

His effort and his love for what he does called to mind the 1990s appearance here by the Temptations. That night, fans saw longtime bass Melvin Franklin sit on a stool, stage right, while he sang. But now and then, he arose and joined the younger members of the group in their famous choreographed routines. He turned around more than he spun, and there were beads of sweat on his brow.

But, folks, it was Motown magic. It was history. It was being a professional.

He kept on truckin’, as Temptations founding member Eddie Kendricks once sang.

Franklin, also a founding member of the group, died in 1995. Music fans will remember him giving it his best his one night in Abilene.

Judging by the standing ovation for Lee, we’ll remember May 8 for a while, too.

Lee, appreciative of the response and fans singing along to his songs, said he’d keep singing until he could not.

With a new album out — with the upbeat title “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” — we expect Lee to stick around, singing “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Picking Up Strangers” and covering “Stand By Me,” which was on the “Urban Cowboy” movie soundtrack.

We say this to Johnny Lee: If you still were lookin’ for love, you found it in Abilene.

Stay healthy, and keep on pickup truckin’.

