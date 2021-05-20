FC Cincinnati seeks first win of the season, plays Montreal

FC Cincinnati (0-3-1) vs. Montreal Impact (2-2-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -129, FC Cincinnati +339, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati aims for its first win of the season when it visits Montreal.

The Impact finished 8-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 at home during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and had five assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Zachary Bichotte Paul Brault Guillard (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).