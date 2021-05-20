Angela Missoni resigns after 24 years as creative director

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo designer Angela Missoni acknowledges applauses at the end of the Missoni women's Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan. Angela Missoni is leaving the role of creative director after 24 years at the fashion house founded by her parents, Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) AP

Angela Missoni is leaving the role of creative director after 24 years at the Missoni fashion house founded by her parents, Ottavio and Rosita.

Missoni, 62, announced the move in an interview with Business of Fashion published on Tuesday, indicating that the naming of a new CEO during the pandemic and the role of a private investment fund in backing the fashion house had given her “the confidence” to make the move.

Design director Alberto Caliri, who has worked alongside Missoni for 15 years, will take over the creative role for an interim.

“My parents invented a new language in fashion,” Missoni told the publication. “And I think over the past 25 years I’ve been able to extend the lexicon of this language.”

Missoni will stay on as president of the family-run fashion house, while other family members retain roles in the company, including her mother, who runs Missoni homewares.

The Missoni family maintains majority control of the house, after selling a 41.2%-stake to the Italian investment fund FSI in 2018.

Other recent changes include closing the secondary line M Missoni in March. It was being run by Angela Missoni’s daughter, Margherita.