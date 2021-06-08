Celebrities

Madison Square Garden to re-open with Foo Fighters concert

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band will perform at Madison Square Garden on June 20. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
NEW YORK

New York City's Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n' roll again.

MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will help re-open the famed arena with a concert on June 20 — the venue's first show in more than 460 days.

MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year," Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD."

Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.

