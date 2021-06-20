The Latest: Winkler wins hammer throw with American record

Allyson Felix competes in the first semi final of the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

The Latest on U.S. track and field trials (all times PDT):

5:40 p.m.

Rudy Winkler won the hammer at the U.S. track and field trials with an American record throw.

Winkler's second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters) eclipsed the national record of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Deal in 1996.

The 26-year-old Winkler will be heading to the Tokyo Games along with runner-up Daniel Haugh and third-place finisher Alex Young.

___

Allyson Felix will try to make her fifth Olympics on Sunday at U.S. track and field trials.

The 35-year-old mom is running in the finals of the women's 400 meters, where the top three finishers will punch their tickets to Tokyo.

There are 21 other spots up for grabs on a busy night in Eugene. Other finals include the men's 100 meters, the women's 100 hurdles, men's hammer throw, women's high jump and triple jump, men's 400 and the decathlon.

Among those also seeking spots are 39-year-old Justin Gatlin, who could make his fourth Olympic team with a top-three finish in the 100, and hurdler Brianna McNeal, who is being allowed to run at trials while she appeals a doping ban for missing tests.