The Latest: De Bruyne substituted with injury in 2nd half

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo plays with ball during a training session at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Portugal will play against Belgium on Sunday for the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 soccer championship. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Kevin De Bruyne has been replaced early in the second half of Belgium’s game against Portugal in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

De Bruyne asked to be substituted because of an injury after being tackled from behind by a Portuguese player. He slowly walked off the field with a little limp.

De Bruyne had missed Belgium’s first game at Euro 2020 while recovering from a facial injury sustained in the Champions League final.

Dries Mertens entered the match in De Bruyne’s place.

Belgium was leading 1-0.

___

France has a trio of injured players who will likely miss Monday’s game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

France coach Didier Deschamps says defenders Lucas Digne and Jules Koundé along with forward Marcus Thuram “won’t be available probably” for the game in Bucharest.

Deschamps says Lucas Hernández should be able to play after recovering from a knee injury.

France already has to do without forward Ousmane Dembélé. He has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 because of a knee injury.

___

Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 win over 10-man Netherlands and a place in the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the 55th minute when under pressure from Schick. The red card was given following a video review.

Holes scored with a powerful close-range header in the 68th minute and then broke into the left of the penalty area and set up Schick for his fourth goal of the tournament in the 80th.

The Czechs will next face Denmark in Baku on Saturday.

___

Spain coach Luis Enrique says the death threats directed at striker Alvaro Morata and his family need to be met with ”a robust response” from police.

Morata said he received the threats after missing several chances during the group stage of the European Championship. That included a missed penalty against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Enrique says the threats should be a police matter ”so that it can be met with a robust response.”

Spain captain Koke Resurreccion has also condemned the threats and says he gave Morata ”a big hug” to show his support.

___

UEFA says rainbow flags are allowed at the Puskas Arena in Budapest for the European Championship match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

UEFA writes on Twitter that it informed Hungarian soccer authorities that “rainbow-coloured symbols are not political and in line with UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign.”

Hungary has faced fierce criticism in Europe for a new law that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children. The government says it is aimed at protecting children but critics say it links pedophilia to homosexuality.

The Dutch government has been a vocal critic of the law.

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum will wear an armband emblazoned with the text OneLove and a multicolored heart for the match.

The Dutch soccer association launched the OneLove campaign last year to tackle racism and intolerance in soccer and to promote unity.

___

Cristiano Ronaldo will be trying to make even more history at the European Championship when Portugal takes on Belgium in the round of 16.

Ronaldo has already set the record for most career goals at the tournament and has become the first player to score in five different European Championships. He’s also tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei for the most goals scored for a men’s national team with 109.

Defending champion Portugal will face Belgium in Seville in the late match at Euro 2020. The Netherlands will take on the Czech Republic in Budapest in the early game.