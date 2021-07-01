Celebrities

Inter Miami CF looks to break 4-game slide, plays Montreal

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Inter Miami CF (2-6-2) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-4)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +143, Inter Miami CF +187, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF will try to stop a four-game losing streak when it plays Montreal.

Montreal finished 8-13-2 overall a season ago while going 4-8-1 at home. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game last season.

Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road matches. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Wanyama, Kamal Miller (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured), Zorhan Bassong, Romell Quioto (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Ryan Shawcross, Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore, Sami Fouad Guediri (injured).

  Comments  

Celebrities

Picasso kept in Maine house closet for 50 years is sold

July 01, 2021 9:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service