Olympic Latest: Britain’s French wins modern pentathlon

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

MEDAL ALERT

Kate French of Britain has won the gold medal in modern pentathlon and set an Olympic record along the way.

French had 1,385 points after the multiple events. The previous record was set by Chloe Esposito of Australia. She scored 1,372 points at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Laura Asadauskaite of Latvia took silver and Sarolta Kovacs of Hungary got bronze at the Tokyo Games.

French is the second British athlete to win the women’s modern pentathlon at the Olympics. Stephanie Cook won it at the 2000 Sydney Games.

The modern pentathlon includes fencing, swimming, show jumping, shooting and running. The shooting and running events are combined into what is called a laser run.

MEDAL ALERT

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Zaurbek Sidakov has defeated Belarus’ Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau 7-0 to win wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 74-kilogram class.

American Kyle Dake defeated Italy’s Frank Chamizo 5-0 for bronze. Chamizo was the No. 1 seed, and both are two-time world champions. Dake beat 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs at the Olympic Trials to earn the spot on the team.

Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov defeated Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Kaisanov 13-2 to claim the other bronze.

France has beaten Sweden to reach the women’s handball gold-medal game at the Olympics.

Grace Zaadi Deuna of France had seven goals in a 29-27 win over the Swedes that stayed close right until the end.

That keeps France in contention to be the first country since 1984 to win the men’s and women’s handball tournaments at the same Olympics.

The French women’s team faces either Norway or the Russian Olympic Committee in Sunday’s final. The men take on Denmark in their final Saturday.

MEDAL ALERT

Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands has won gold in the men’s cycling sprint. He came back from a loss to Dutch teammate Jeffrey Hoogland in the best-of-three finals of the men’s cycling sprint, winning the next two races and taking the gold medal.

It was a replay of the past two world championships finals, each of them won by Lavreysen. But it appeared as if Hoogland would finally get the better of his teammate when he held on to win their first race.

Lavreysen answered by going around the outside in their second race and beating a drag-race to the line, taking it in a photo finish. And the decider was never really close as Lavreysen rolled to the gold medal.

Jack Carlin of Britain beat Russia’s Denis Dmitriev for bronze.

MEDAL ALERT

Antonella Palmisano of Italy has won the women’s 20-kilometer race walk to capture her first Olympic gold medal.

Palmisano won the race, one of the long-distance road events moved to Sapporo in a bid to escape the Tokyo heat, in 1 hour, 29 minutes and 12 seconds.

She was 25 seconds ahead of Sandra Lorena Arenas of Colombia and 45 seconds clear of 2016 Olympic gold medalist and three-time world championship winner Liu Hong of China, who settled for bronze.

Palmisano’s winning time at the Tokyo Games was nine seconds slower than she posted five years ago at Rio de Janeiro, where she placed fourth and narrowly missed the podium.

Five of the 58 starters did not finish the race, which started and finished in hot, humid conditions. It was 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius) at the start of the afternoon race.

Cycling’s governing body says it suspended a German cycling official through the rest of the year for using a racial slur during the Olympic men’s trial race.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) says Patrick Moster agreed a ban from the sport until Dec. 31 for comments that “were discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency.”

Moster, the national cycling federation sports director, used the slur while a German rider chased opponents from Algeria and Eritrea during the July 28 race. The comment was heard on TV broadcasts.

The UCI says it “condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behavior.”

World champion Yang Jian of China showed he’s the favorite for gold in men’s 10-meter platform diving by leading prelims.

Yang gathered 546.90 points over six dives to finish comfortably ahead of teammate Cao Yuan, who earned 529.30 points.

Worlds bronze medalist Aleksandr Bondar of the Russian Olympic Committee placed third with 513.85 points and Tom Daley, who won gold in 10-meter synchro with British teammate Matty Lee, came fourth with 453.70.

The top 18 finishers in the 29-man field advanced to the semifinals on Saturday.

Then the top 12 from the semifinals will reach the final that will conclude the diving program on Saturday.

Americans Brandon Loschiavo and Jordan Windle qualified in 11th and 15th, respectively.

MEDAL ALERT

The British team of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison, easily out-distancing Denmark and the duo from the Russian Olympic Committee to take the gold medal.

In the Madison, teams of two riders are on the track at once but only one rider is considered in the race. They are allowed to tag each other at any point in the 120-lap event with points awarded at the finish of every 10 laps.

The Madison was a men’s event in the Olympics from 2000 to 2008 before it was dropped from the track cycling program. It returned with a women’s counterpart for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

The Netherlands, the two-time defending world champions, were involved in an early crash that hurt their chances. So were the Italians, who had medaled at two of the past three worlds.

Olympic ice hockey medalist Emma Terho has been elected to represent the world’s athletes on the IOC’s executive board.

The International Olympic Committee says Terho won a vote of its athletes’ commission members to be their chairwoman. The position comes with a seat on the IOC board.

Terho was standing against pole vaulter world record holder Yelena Isinbaeva, who was elected an IOC member by athletes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics at the height of the Russian doping scandal.

Terho represented Finland at five Winter Olympics and twice took home a bronze medal.

She replaces Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry on the IOC board.

Greece has won its first men’s water polo medal at the Olympics. The only question now is silver or gold.

Stylianos Agryropoulos Kanakakis scored four times, Emmanouil Zerdevas made seven saves and Greece beat Hungary 9-6 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Games.

Playing in its 11th straight Olympics, Greece improved to 6-0-1 with its fifth straight win since a 6-6 draw against Italy during group play. It also beat Hungary 10-9 in its first game in Tokyo on July 25.

Greece’s previous best finish was fourth in 2004. Next up is the winner of the Spain-Serbia semifinal.

Krisztian Manhercz scored two goals for Hungary, and Viktor Nagy made eight saves. Hungary is the winningest program in men’s water polo with nine golds, but it hasn’t won a medal since its run of three straight Olympic titles from 2000 to 2008.

The Brazilian Olympic team says volleyball player Tandara Caixeta is being sent home from Tokyo after she was suspended in a doping case.

Caixeta, a member of Brazil’s gold medal team at the 2012 London Olympics, was due to play Friday in the Olympic semifinals against South Korea.

Brazil’s Olympic committee says Caixeta is provisionally suspended for a potential violation of anti-doping rules.

The case relates to a sample taken a month ago in Brazil in a pre-Olympic training camp.

A message posted on Caixeta’s Instagram account says the athlete will speak about the case after it is concluded.

MEDAL ALERT

Heavyweight Julio César La Cruz has won Cuba’s third gold medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics, putting on a defensive masterclass in his final 5:0 victory over Russian athlete Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

Gadzhimagomedov pressed forward throughout the bout, but La Cruz showed off his spectacular footwork and elusiveness while peppering his bigger Russian opponent with counter shots. La Cruz won the fight 30-27 on three judges’ scorecards and 29-28 on the other two, completing a four-fight run through the Kokugikan Arena during which he won 5:0 twice and 4:1 twice.

La Cruz and teammates Roniel Iglesias and Arlen Lopez have all won their second career gold medals in Tokyo after moving up to a higher weight class. La Cruz was the light heavyweight gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro, and Lopez succeeded him to claim gold in that class in Tokyo.

La Cruz won the eighth heavyweight gold medal for the vaunted Cuban team, but the first since Odlanier Solis claimed the glamour division’s title in 2004. La Cruz joins Solis and legendary three-time Olympic heavyweight champs Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon.

David Nyika of New Zealand and Abner Teixeira of Brazil won heavyweight bronze.

The United States women’s volleyball team made it to the gold medal match for the fourth time ever after avenging a semifinal loss five years ago to Serbia with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory Friday.

The Americans easily dispatched of the team that denied them a chance at their elusive first gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. They advanced to the gold medal match against the winner of the Brazil-South Korea semifinal. Serbia will play the loser for the bronze.

Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics say they will use the Eiffel Tower to unfurl “the biggest flag ever flown” on Sunday during the closing ceremony in Tokyo.

Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet talked about the plan in Tokyo to promote the formal handover on Sunday to the next Summer Games host.

A giant flag had a test flight from the iconic Parisian landmark two months ago, though the exact reason was not explained then.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is in Tokyo to take part in the traditional handover during the closing ceremony.

MEDAL ALERT

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal.

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2000.

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.

The number of Games-related COVID-19 infections has risen to 387 as Tokyo records more than 5,000 cases in one day for the first time during the pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics organizers added 29 cases to its tally from July 1 through Thursday. No athletes or residents of the Olympic Village are among the new cases.

The 387 total includes 207 contractors, living in Japan and visiting from abroad, who are working at the Games.

Tokyo authorities announced a daily total of 5,042 new cases on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yosihide Suga said Thursday “infections are expanding at a pace we have never experienced before." He ruled out an link to hosting the Olympics during a state of emergency.

MEDAL ALERT

Switzerland has won the bronze medal in women’s beach volleyball.

Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia on Friday morning in the third-place match.

The Swiss edged Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19 in the first set before opening a 5-1 lead in the second and pulling away to win 21-15 and claim their nation’s first Olympic medal on the women’s side.

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman were scheduled to play Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia in the gold medal match later Friday morning.

MEDAL ALERT

Dawid Tomala of Poland has won what might be the last 50-kilometer race walk at the Olympics.

Tomala won in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 8 seconds in Sapporo for the gold medal.

Jonathan Hilbert of German was second, 36 seconds behind Tomala in 3:50:44. Evan Dunfee of Canada was third in 3:50:59. The race walking events were moved to Sapporo because of Tokyo’s summer heat and humidity.

The 50-kilometer walk has been dropped from the schedule for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 and may not return.

It was first introduced at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics and has been held at every Games since with the exception of Montreal in 1976.

The International Olympic Committee says it has removed two Belarus team coaches from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to Belarus.

The IOC says it canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich.

The IOC says the men “were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so … in the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes.”

Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contact with Belarus athletes since Sunday after the IOC linked them to taking Tsimanouskaya in a car to the airport to put her on a plane to Belarus.

Tsimanouskaya had criticized team coaches on social media and is now in Poland with a humanitarian visa.

The IOC says Shimak and Maisevich “will be offered an opportunity to be heard” by its disciplinary commission investigating the case.

Dutch Olympic track cyclist Laurine van Riessen is recovering in a Tokyo hospital a day after a harrowing crash in the keirin semifinals at the Izu Velodrome.

Van Riessen was briefly knocked unconscious when she collided with British rider Katy Marchant at more than 40 mph. Van Riessen remained on the apron of the track for several minutes before doctors loaded her onto a stretcher and removed her from the velodrome.

She was transferred to a Tokyo hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone, broken ribs and a bruised lung.

A spokesperson for the Dutch track team says Van Riessen is well but can't remember the fall. The team doctor is with her and Van Riessen was able to make clear that the pain is mostly in her shoulder.

Van Riessen’s teammate, Shanne Braspennincx, went on to win the gold medal in keirin, a six-lap race where the first three are paced by a motorized bike and the last three are a free-for-all sprint to the finish.