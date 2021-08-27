Celebrities

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/30/2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $4,997,814; $129.21.

2. Grupo Firme; $2,340,820; $86.38.

3. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.

4. Chris Stapleton; $1,318,307; $59.27.

5. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

6. Luke Bryan; $1,025,193; $63.73.

7. The String Cheese Incident; $953,002; $73.69.

8. Alabama; $895,722; $80.62.

9. Sebastian Maniscalco; $714,073; $117.04.

10. STS9; $682,588; $54.09.

11. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.

12. Zedd; $509,132; $56.33.

13. Banda MS; $484,589; $93.08.

14. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.

15. Disco Biscuits; $420,956; $61.63.

16. “Sad Summer Festival” / All Time Low; $335,358; $45.52.

17. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead; $334,029; $63.30.

18. Little Big Town; $322,087; $73.74.

19. Tedeschi Trucks Band; $289,832; $87.26.

20. Cody Johnson; $274,668; $42.51.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

  Comments  
