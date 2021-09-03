US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Celebrities

1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Billy Summers″ by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Kreuger (Atria Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “The Long Slide″ by Tucker Carlson (Threshold Editions)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

10. “Atomic Habits″ by James Clear (Avery)

11. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

12. “People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

13. “Bombshell” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

14. “The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “Hidden” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

16. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

17. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Hovver Ink)

18. “Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

19. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel))

20. “The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

21. “The Paper Palace″ by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

22. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

23. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

24. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

25. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Viking Children's)

