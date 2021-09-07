FILE - Tyler Perry arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Perry turns 52 on Sept. 14. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 12-18:

Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari (“Newhart,” ″Bosom Buddies”) is 66. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ″Life on a Stick”) is 59. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 55. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 55. Comedian Louis C.K. is 54. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 53. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 47. Actor Lauren Stamile (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44. Actor Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 43. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 43. Singer Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) is 43. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 40. Actor Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 35. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 28. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 25.

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 90. Actor Eileen Fulton (“As The World Turns”) is 88. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″The Rockford Files”) is 85. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 80. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 77. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 77. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 71. Actor Jean Smart is 70. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 69. Record producer-musician Don Was is 69. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “BlacKkKlansman”) is 67. Actor Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” ″Deadwood”) is 65. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 60. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 60. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 57. Comedian Jeff Ross (“Sneaky Pete”) is 56. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 55. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 54. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life to Live”) is 53. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 51. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 46. Singer Fiona Apple is 44. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Singer Niall Horan, who got his start in One Direction, is 28. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 26. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 25.

Sept. 14: Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 85. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 77. Actor Sam Neill is 74. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 74. Actor Robert Wisdom (“Nashville,” ″The Wire”) is 68. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 66. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 65. Country singer John Berry is 62. Actor Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 62. Actor Melissa Leo is 61. Actor Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 57. Actor Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 56. Actor Dan Cortese is 54. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 52. Actor Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 51. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 50. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 48. Rapper Nas is 48. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 45. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 40. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 37. Singer Alex Clare is 36. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 32. Actor Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” ″Shameless”) is 22.

Sept. 15: Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 75. Movie director Oliver Stone is 75. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 69. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 67. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 61. Actor Danny Nucci (“The Fosters”) is 53. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 52. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” ″Sports Night”) is 50. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”) is 44. Actor Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 44. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 43. Actor Dave Annable (“Brothers and Sisters”) is 42. Actor Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 42. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 35. Actor Kate Mansi (“Days of Our Lives”) is 34.

Sept. 16: Actor-singer Janis Paige (“Please Don’t Eat the Daisies”) is 99. Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 89. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 77. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 73. Actor Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 73. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 72. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 71. Actor Mickey Rourke is 69. Comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens,” “Rescue Me”) is 68. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 68. Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 68. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 67. Illusionist David Copperfield is 65. Country singer Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 63. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 61. Singer Richard Marx is 58. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Singer Marc Anthony is 53. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 51. Comedian Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) is 46. Singer Musiq is 44. Rapper Flo Rida is 42. Actor Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) is 40. Actor Sabrina Bryan (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 37. Actor Madeline Zima (“The Nanny”) is 36. Actor Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Kyla Pratt (“Fat Albert,’” “Dr. Doolittle”) is 35. Singer Teddy Geiger is 33. Actor Bailey De Young (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 32. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 29.

Sept. 17: Singer-turned-photographer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 86. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 73. Actor Elvira is 70. Comedian Rita Rudner is 68. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 61. Actor-director Paul Feig is 59. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 59. Singer BeBe Winans is 59. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 58. Actor Kyle Chandler (“Early Edition”) is 56. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 55. Actor Malik Yoba (“New York Undercover”) is 54. Singer Anastacia is 53. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 52. Rapper VinRock of Naughty by Nature is 51. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” ″Harold and Kumar” films) is 50. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 48. Singer-actor Nona Gaye (“The Matrix” films) is 47. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 42. Actor Billy Miller (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 32. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 32. Actor Denyse Tontz (“All My Children,” ″Big Time Rush”) is 27.

Sept. 18: Actor Robert Blake is 88. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 83. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 81. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country for Old Men”) is 72. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 72. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 71. Director Mark Romanek is 62. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 60. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 59. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 57. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 54. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 51. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 50. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 48. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 47. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Scrubs”) is 47. Rapper Xzibit is 47. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) is 46. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 45. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 44. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 44. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner (“American Horror Story”) is 43. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 28. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 28. Country singer Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae is 26.