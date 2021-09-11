Churchill Downs plans ceremony to dedicate statues

Churchill Downs plans a ceremony next week to to dedicate statues honoring two men who played an important roles at the racetrack.

The sculpture by artist Raymond Graf depicts John Asher sitting on a horse shoe bench and talking with Col. Matt Winn, a statement from Churchill Downs said. Asher was a longtime Churchill Downs spokesman and executive known for his love of horse racing and his knowledge of the sport’s most famous race, the Kentucky Derby. He died in 2018 at age 62. Winn served as general manager and president of Churchill Downs from 1914 through 1949 and oversaw development of the track and early growth of the Kentucky Derby.

The statues are on the north side of the saddling paddock in the shadow of the iconic Twin Spires.

The ceremony on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. is free and open to the public.