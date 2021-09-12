Civale scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-71, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (10-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will square off on Sunday.

The Indians are 36-35 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .350.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Brewers have gone 48-24 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .400 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .488.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-0. Corbin Burnes earned his 10th victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zach Plesac registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Brewers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: (illness), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).