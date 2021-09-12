Atlanta transit authority seeks input for railcars’ new look

Atlanta's transit authority is soliciting public input for the exterior graphic design of new railcars.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, is encouraging current and potential future riders to vote for one of four design options through its website or on its social media pages. All four designs include MARTA's traditional color scheme and are inspired by “the dynamism and movement of trains,” according to a news release.

The transit authority says more than 1,300 people participated in a similar crowdsourcing effort in the spring that sought input on the interior design of the railcars. Those votes and comments revealed that the most popular interior features are digital maps, next station and destination displays and Americans with Disabilities Act accessible seating and signage, the release says.

“We were thrilled with the response we received on the interior features and are eager to see what riders think of the exterior design options,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in the release.

The new railcars are slated to arrive in stations in 2023.