Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.