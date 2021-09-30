US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Change Songs: A Children's Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers )

3. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

6. “The Legacy” by Elle Kennedy (EKI)

7. “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson (Viking)

8. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

9. “Crazy Faith” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)

10. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

11. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

12. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Women, Food and Hormones” by Sara Gottfried (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

14. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune (Tor)

15. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

16. “The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure” by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

17. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner)

20. “Nantucket News” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

21. “Your Cruelly, Elvira" by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette)

22. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

23. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

24. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

25. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)