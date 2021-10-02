Luzardo scheduled to start as Miami hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (82-78, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-95, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Hans Crouse (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-9, 6.90 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +103, Phillies -120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will play on Saturday.

The Marlins are 40-39 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .371 this season. Nick Fortes leads the team with a mark of .607.

The Phillies are 35-44 in road games. Philadelphia's lineup has 196 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 35 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-0. Ranger Suarez earned his eighth victory and Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Sandy Alcantara took his 15th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas is second on the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .388.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 149 hits and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (finger), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).