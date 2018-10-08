Horoscopes for Monday, October 8, 2018

Aries
You can show your love for others today through service, even if it just means taking out the trash and washing the dishes. With the Moon entering your seventh house of significant others, it is satisfying to help the ones you love. It is the many little things that add up, so be aware of the details in your relationships. Just spending five minutes with someone can make all the difference.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The more tidy and efficient you are today, the more successful you will be. Organize important papers so you are not trying to find them at the last minute; you'll be embarrassed if you are caught unprepared. Eating right, getting moderate exercise, and sticking to a sensible sleep schedule will go far in helping you to get ahead in life.
Lucky Number319
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
If you plan to relax and have fun today you are practically guaranteed an afternoon of bliss. There will be plenty of time to get back to business in the coming week, so allow yourself to indulge in pleasure today. Do whatever it is that renews your spirit and helps you to express your creativity. Don't sit inside in front of a television screen or computer monitor. Do whatever you did for fun before you became an adult!
Lucky Number701
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Your mate may have a lot to say as the Moon heads south, so bite your tongue and listen. You might have quite a few words of your own, but hear your partner out first. This can be a good day for clearing up misunderstandings and making your feelings understood.
Lucky Number679
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
There is plenty to do in your own community, so get out and about today. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life... if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The Moon enters Libra and your second house of personal finances, giving some Virgos the irresistible urge to buy something. There is nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Men and women alike often splurge as a way to reward themselves after working hard. Find something that will give you pleasure and remind you that you deserve the best.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Your high lunar cycle begins today as the Moon enters Libra, so make the most of it! Your personal magnetism is high, and there are social or business connections to be made. With the Sun and Mercury moving through your sign too, you can state your case while the time is right!
Lucky Number938
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
The Moon enters Libra and your twelfth house of secrets, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. It's time to slow down a bit, take your time, and go easy on yourself. Avoid going out tonight unless you absolutely must; it is better to spend time alone over the next two days. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries again... Prepare for the new cycle by pampering yourself!
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You might hear some juicy gossip today, but be sure to keep it under your hat! Friends and associates will want to confide in you but you will need to keep their confidences... what you hear now could get you in trouble if you discuss it with others. The only exception to this would be if lives are in danger... in which case, contact the authorities!
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The Moon enters Libra and your tenth house of career and public standing today, making last minute responsibilities and obligations likely. Many Capricorns will be working overtime this week, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun. Social functions are favoured tonight and this weekend, so dress up and make a good show of it if duty calls.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
If you don't have to work today, find a way to relieve the stress of the past few weeks. A road trip may be just the thing; a small town an hour or two away may hold all the adventure you need. Take a friend along for the ride and enjoy being spontaneous. You need to find little ways to keep from losing your mind this month, and a spur of the moment adventure should be just about right.
Lucky Number942
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Your relationships intensify as the Moon enters Libra and your eighth house of sex, power and other people's money. Libra encourages fairness and harmony; this is the key to happiness in your intimate relationships. If you have a difference of opinion with a friend today, this person may be overreacting. Back down and give him or her some space.
