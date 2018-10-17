Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Aries
The Moon continues through capable Capricorn early in the morning, helping you get back into gear. Even if you live a life of pure luxury, you will enjoy the feelings of accomplishment that come with a job well done. This evening, reward yourself with a favourite meal or an enjoyable get together with friends.
Lucky Number887
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Many Bulls will be visited by the Muse today, so use this time to brainstorm, your ideas are likely to be inspired. Creativity is high today, especially in the more technical fields. Problems can be solved more easily if you stand back from them for while. Take a walk in the park for a new perspective.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
After a worrisome morning, the Moon bowls into Aquarius, your ninth house of travel and adventure. This stimulates your intellect, urging you to dream about the future. It may be hard to stay on track today, so give yourself frequent breaks in routine. Capitalize on your creative energy.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The Moon enters your eighth house of sex, power and money, Cancer, bringing potential flashes of brilliance and a deeper understanding of life's mysteries. You may not be able to put your finger on it, but your gut knows that something is going on. Play your cards close to your chest and pay attention to what is going on around you. By tomorrow, you'll know what is going on behind the scenes.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, tempting you to set up a romantic rendezvous. Why not have lunch with someone special? Even if you are single, all important relationships are improved by this energy. Make a date to spend time with someone important to you today; it could lead to something special happening over the weekend.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
It's time to get back to work for Virgo. The Moon enters Aquarius and your sixth house of health and service, reminding you that you should be taking care of all the little things. Don't overlook details today, as small mistakes could be costly. There may be some confusion over 'who's job it is to do what', so make sure you are given clear instructions. The weekend can be used to improve your fitness.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Many Librans will be creatively inspired today as the Moon sashays into your fifth house of romance and creativity. Even work can be more fun with a little imagination, so greet the day with a positive outlook. It may be hard to get down to business, so don't try to hard. Natural playfulness and spontaneity is the way to go today. It should be a great weekend too, so party on!
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You may be less inclined to share what is on your mind. This is a good day for personal reflection, so go ahead and analyze the events of the past few weeks. More sociable Scorpios will want to continue the conversation with others; this is fine, so do what comes most naturally to you.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
The Moon in your third house of communications stimulates fortunate Jupiter, giving you flashes of insight. You may be having very strong psychic impressions now, so pay attention to your gut feelings. You may be dealing with a sticky situation tomorrow, but today you have an opportunity to avert disaster. Stop, look, and listen!
Lucky Number278
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
It's back to business as usual as the Moon enters Aquarius and your second house of personal finances. You'll be able to see the big picture as the Moon and Jupiter dance, but don't neglect the little details. Inspired ideas for improving your finances as well as a deeper appreciation for what you do have are likely today. Saturn is in your favor, so keep working on your long-term career plans.
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Vitality returns as the Moon enters Aquarius and your first house of personality, making you especially magnetic and charming today. Financial benefit is a possibility as the Moon awakens Uranus, the force of genius, bringing sudden insight, along with potential good fortune. Saturn too is favoured so express your love to the world, and receive love in return.
Lucky Number976
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The Moon enters Aquarius and your twelfth house of secrets, blending with healing Jupiter. Many of you will find you are bombarded with psychic impressions and you might wish to protect yourself from becoming overstimulated. Pay attention to any dreams or strong intuitions you have at this time as they are more likely to be accurate.
