Horoscopes for Friday, October 19, 2018

Aries
Even after a day of fun with friends, your seemingly boundless energy wanes sometimes and you may find it is time to start slowing down. Sure, there is still plenty you must accomplish in the week ahead, but you'll just have to pace yourself if you want to keep your mind and body from breaking down. Turn in early tonight for a good night's sleep.
Lucky Number437
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
It's a day when you feel the need to communicate and push yourself forward. But why not take a break and go out for a long lunch with your favourite people. It's Friday, so leave your cares behind. If you must mix business with pleasure, save it for the very last minute. Sometimes you just need to have fun.
Lucky Number146
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Your ideas may be presented before the public today, Gemini. Communicate to your heart's content. After all, it's what you do best! Stress and pressure may be on the increase but by tomorrow, everything should be going your way. Plan a workout for this evening to release nervous energy... you'll feel much better after you work up a sweat.
Lucky Number796
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
As the day draws on, financial pressure begins to wane, making it easier for you to breathe again. The cosmos turns your mind to dreams of travel and adventure, lifting your spirits and invigorating your intellect. Unwind tonight by watching the Travel Channel or reading a book about far away places... it's time for a change of scenery!
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Whatever disasters befell you yesterday will begin to work themselves out today, even if the hangover is still a headache! 'Don't sweat the small stuff' is a good motto to live by, especially for Lions who have seen more than their share of trouble lately. Take the day moment by moment and don't expect too much from yourself. Relationships can improve simply by spending time really listening to each other.
Lucky Number578
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Your day is busy with your normal routines and your spirits are high, but tonight the Moon enters Pisces, placing the emphasis on your most important relationships. Why not have lunch with your best friend? Find a way to bring a little time for two into your weekend. If not now... when?
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Spend time with your love, or your children, if you have any, dear Libra. Although you are still under stress, it does appear that you are on the right track. You'll gain intuitive insights as the day draws on. Pay attention to your business hunches as you are likely to be on target. Spending quality time with a loved one is a must; you cannot work this hard without taking time out for the human touch.
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Family relationships blossom today, so spend time with your loved ones. Even a dose of the blues can be remedied with a touch of romance tonight. Flowers and candy are always a good way to show how much you care. Even if you haven't had a fight, it can't hurt to show your affection in a thoughtful, creative way to those you care for.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Any problems hanging over from yesterday begin to work themselves out, bringing improvements to your life. If you have been stressed out to the point where you are feeling ill, there is no harm in taking a mental health day. Take care of your needs first.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
The Goat will be inspired by the cosmic aspects, coming up with ideas that will improve conditions for groups you are involved with. Communication with important people is also aided. If you have children and have been having trouble relating to them, the next two days are perfect for reaching out.
Lucky Number350
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The cosmos sends you a jolt of emotional strength and energy. You'll need it, as responsibilities at home, career concerns, and personal relationships cry out for attention. Make the effort to balance your life carefully today. You can't tend to one thing more than another, or the whole structure will fall down; be sure to cover all your bases. Creative or spiritual development is favoured.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
After a dose of the doldrums, you may feel inspired and full of mystique, as communicative Mercury pairs with subtle Neptune. Then the Moon enters Pisces and your first house of personality, boosting your charisma and magnetism. You should have more energy than you had over the past few days, so take advantage of this time. You can get more done than usual, plus tend to all the important people in your life. Enjoy your moments in the spotlight.
Comments