Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Aries
Emotional energy is strong as the Moon continues to liven up your first house of personality and you should have charm and magnetism to spare today. However, your mate, best friend or partner may need your attention, so take a few moments out of your busy day for them. With the Sun in Scorpio lighting up your eighth house of transformation over the next few weeks you'll be more likely to descend into the basement and kick up some cobwebs to purge your soul of a dark secret or two.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Some Bulls may have a hard time getting out from under the covers today; sleep late if that is what your body is telling you to do - if you can! The Sun enters Scorpio and will tour your seventh house of committed partnerships over the next few weeks. Whether you're married or single you will notice a desire to focus on a partner. You're going to have powerful encounters with other people.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Work is more fun when you share it with friends today; if you have a project you need a hand with, why not ask them for help? You can buy the beer and pizza in exchange for a little elbow grease... imagine how much faster you can paint your living room with a little help! The Sun enters Scorpio today so you will exert a great deal of energy to the completion of tasks in the most efficient way possible in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
You may feel as though you are wading through treacle as the Moon continues her journey through your tenth house. You may feel torn between what you want to do and what others feel you should do, especially around the home and in your career, but the Sun enters Scorpio and begins a tour of your fifth house for the next few weeks. Creative self expression, children and romance are all illuminated now. It's a favorable time of the year to take chances.Do something nice for yourself today. If you don't take care of yourself, you won't be much good to anyone else.
Lucky Number917
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The Sun enters Scorpio and begins a tour of your fourth house of home and family today. For some, the urge to nest is greatly increased, but either way, Lions want to express themselves and attract someone by beautifying their dens. You can find good things to do that will further your cherished ambitions, so long as you manage to keep cantankerous oldies on side. Some of you may find that the bonds of love, which are never broken, bring a message to you from beyond.
Lucky Number572
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The Moon activates your eighth house of sex, power and money, placing the emphasis on these issues. Today the Sun enters Scorpio and your third house of communication, short trips and siblings. The energy to learn something new or collect data on several subjects will be prominent. You might talk more about your secrets than usual. For many, this can be a power-play day, so keep your heads up. Romantic energy is strong tonight, and those of you who are single may find yourself intrigued by an attractive stranger.
Lucky Number573
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The Sun enters Scorpio to light up your second house of earned income, values and self worth. It's likely you will spend a great deal of energy over the next few weeks considering the best financial moves to make that will preserve your security. Working as part of a team today may be confronting, but ultimately rewarding. Your resourcefulness and creativity is stretched by today's influences... in terms of growth, this is a good thing. Sure, you may need to take a few aspirin before the day is over, but you will find you have accomplished something.
Lucky Number314
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
The Sun enters your sign and you are recharged with the energy of your annual Solar Return. It is a fresh start to a new cycle of energy. Use your birthday to meditate on what you would like to manifest in the coming year. Stir up the energy because it's bursting with potential. The Moon moves through Aries and your sixth house of health and service today, urging you to pay attention to your health. It's time to get back to business as the work week begins, so make sure you are organized and on time. Don't overlook the little details on the job, either.
Lucky Number966
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Today is a wonderful day for fun and romance, so enjoy it while you can. However, if you are irresponsible in any way, you will soon regret your carelessness. Some of you may find that you are more talkative during this time frame, but be careful who you express yourself to. As the Sun enters Scorpio it illuminates your twelfth house of all that is hidden. Expect skeletons to come out of the closet and your fears brought to light in some capacity. It's likely a part of you is relieved this will happen.
Lucky Number314
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Snug as a bug in a rug is how you should feel, as the hearth-loving Moon journeys through your fourth house of home and family. The Sun enters Scorpio and your eleventh house of friends, groups and higher aspirations today. A busy social calendar over the next several weeks advises to be sure to take out your dancing shoes and get ready to party. You could meet a new friend with the power to help you achieve a goal.Take time to beautify your surroundings and enjoy the atmosphere in your own private space. Soothe your soul and enjoy your home.
Lucky Number372
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Today the Sun enters Scorpio and lights up your tenth house of career and honors. You will receive an important opportunity over the next few weeks concerning the general direction of your career. You might receive publicity, or an award. The day moves at a fast pace so slow down and be particularly careful around machinery. A minor accident is on the cards. This advice will only vex you further today: chill out and relax. In the end, nothing is more important than the love you have in your life!
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
As the Sun enters Scorpio, many of you will want to go out tonight, but it is a matter of what you can afford to spend on entertainment. Some of you will want to splurge whether you have the cash or not. When the Moon is in your second house of finances, it is often easy to spend money for pleasure. You are likely to spend more time and energy on spiritual matters or educational pursuits over the next few weeks. Before you go anywhere, decide exactly how much you can afford to spend, and then leave your credit cards at home!
