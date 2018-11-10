Horoscopes for Saturday, November 10, 2018

Aries
As you are well aware, a certain person enjoys being like a wet blanket every now and then, and they're up to their old tricks again today. So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to allow them to dampen your spirits and make you feel wretched, or are you going to let their miserable mood wash over you like water off a duck's back?
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
A certain person is being very cutting today, particularly if they think you're letting the side down in some way or not pulling your weight. Before you develop a total inferiority complex about this, you should realize that this person is probably being completely unreasonable and also that picking on you is a rather unhelpful way to boost their own faltering ego. Be kind to them and see if that makes a difference to their attitude.
Lucky Number897
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Some of your relationships haven't exactly been plain sailing lately but this is a day for pouring a little oil on troubled waters. Although this is unlikely to make all the problems magically go away, at least it will make you feel more positive about what's happening and it will also enable you to get a better idea of what is going on with the other people who are involved.
Lucky Number401
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Your emotions are working overtime today so don't be surprised if you're held in the grip of some very strong feelings. You'll be especially susceptible to thoughts about the past, and you could indulge in a long reverie about days gone by. You might even want to look through old keepsakes or photos, or discuss your memories with someone who'll understand.
Lucky Number250
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Your emotions are heightened today and you'll enjoy talking about them to anyone who'll listen. For instance, you might have a delightful chat about your love life. It's an especially good day for talking to close relatives and neighbors because you'll find it so easy to hit it off with them. This is just what you need if you want to keep someone sweet.
Lucky Number415
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Have a look around your home to make sure that all appliances, gadgets and machines are behaving themselves. If something seems to be on its last legs or is only being held together with rubber bands and willpower, it's time to take action. Either get it mended or start looking for a replacement, because you don't want it to conk out on you just when you need it most.
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
There's an air of constraint and reserve about you today. Maybe you're feeling bowed down by the heavy weight of responsibilities or you can't shake off a rather gloomy outlook. It's important to see things in as realistic a light as possible to avoid sinking into doom and gloom. What seems like the end of the world now may look much less threatening tomorrow. Chin up!
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Things could get a little difficult today, especially if you're pushing some of your feelings or thoughts to the back of your mind because they're so intimidating or upsetting. You could easily start behaving in compulsive ways that you aren't really aware of but which cause problems for everyone. Do your best to be conscious of what you're doing and saying whenever possible.
Lucky Number353
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
If you've been worried by difficulties that have existed between you and a friend recently, you'll feel confident enough to talk about them today. Encourage your friend to discuss what's been happening, so that together you can find a solution. The whole process may be a lot simpler and less painful than you dared to hope. What a relief!
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
A companion is being very stern and disciplined, which is hard to have around for long. This fun type may turn their attention to you and start telling you where you're going wrong, or you might simply get the impression that they disapprove of you in some way. Don't be ultra-sensitive, as you may not be as out of favor as you imagine.
Lucky Number814
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
It's one of those days when you struggle to keep cheerful, because worries and responsibilities are never far from your thoughts. Rather than fret about something and feel even more wretched as a result, it would be far better to grit your teeth and take some constructive action that makes you feel you're finally starting to make some progress. Then give yourself a big pat on the back.
Lucky Number094
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
This isn't the easiest of days, so take care. Maybe a loved one is being remote or unfriendly, or you feel completely flat when something that you were looking forward to is cancelled. Do your best to remain upbeat and positive, otherwise every tiny snag will seem like a massive catastrophe and you'll end up feeling deeply sorry for yourself. Keep smiling, Pisces!
