Horoscopes for Sunday, November 18, 2018

Aries
Life is much more cheerful and positive today, and you want to make up for what happened yesterday. You're in a very optimistic mood but don't let this make you dismiss any unpleasant or depressing facts that came to light yesterday. You may not like them but you can't ignore them, so look them fairly and squarely in the face.
Lucky Number882
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
If your job requires you to be tough or issue orders, your heart simply won't be in it today. Instead, you'd prefer to take a 'softly softly' approach in which you consider other people's needs and back off when necessary. So how are you going to reconcile this dilemma Taurus? You may have to be sneaky about it, but don't leave yourself open to accusations of having double standards.
Lucky Number430
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Give your brain some exercise today, especially if you're analyzing a situation or trying to understand a moral dilemma. You'll enjoy wrestling with big questions, and will have even more fun if you can discuss your conclusions with someone who shares your outlook on the world. There could also be an enjoyable contact with someone who lives a long way away.
Lucky Number278
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
You're in a highly sensitive mood today, especially when it comes to close relationships. This means you'll either have complete awareness about your feelings for a certain person or you'll be lost in a fog of confusion. And it will be very difficult to tell the difference. Try not to make the situation worse by indulging in flights of fancy or deceiving yourself about anything.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Your social life looks promising today, so get together with some of your favourite people or take your partner out for the evening. It's a very good opportunity to talk about whatever is on your mind at the moment and to discuss any problems between you. Keep the conversation light and easy-going, and really listen to what's being said.
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You'll enjoy keeping busy now, even if you're simply getting on with some mundane chores. There will be a lot of satisfaction to be had from keeping your home clean, your office tidy and turning your kitchen into a thriving hum of activity. It's one of those days when you take comfort from the little details in life, such as the birds hopping about in the trees.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Give your creative talents some exercise today. You'll really enjoy expressing yourself through a craft or artistic pursuit, whether you're the practitioner or you're enjoying someone else's efforts. It's also a lovely day for being with some of your favourite people, and you won't have to do anything very special to have a really good time.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You need solace after yesterday's tantrums and arguments, so do something that you find soothing and comforting, otherwise you'll feel increasingly worn out and sorry for yourself. Try to be near water, if you possibly can. Your feelings are very near the surface so you'll be aware of them, but they may also be quite misleading at times, especially if they make you unrealistic or overly nostalgic.
Lucky Number580
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
You're feeling a strong affinity with some of the people in your life, and it's almost as though you know what they're going to say before they open their mouths. You'll have a great time if you're with people who are sympathetic and friendly, but you'll soon feel uncomfortable if you're with anyone who has a negative impact on you. Try to get away from them as soon as possible.
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
For at least part of today you should concentrate on some of your priorities in life. This might mean being with some of your favourite people or doing something that always makes you feel better. If you're passing the shops, you could spot something that will improve your mood or enhance your appearance, especially if it smells delicious.
Lucky Number243
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
It would be a shame to spend too much time alone today, because you're feeling so sociable and chatty. In an ideal world, you'd meet up with friends or take part in a group activity that sees you shine. If such things aren't possible, compensate yourself by ringing up a chum for a chat or arranging to get together over the next few days.
Lucky Number595
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Ideally, you should lock yourself away from everyone else for a while so you can get on with your work in peace. You have a strong need for solitude now, because that will be the best way to think things through. If you've been putting off some important business matters, such as writing official letters or completing forms, tackle them now while you're able to concentrate so well.
