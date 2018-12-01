Horoscopes for Saturday, December 1, 2018

Aries
Watch what you spend your money on as Mercury's retrograde journey moves into Scorpio. Although you've normally got your head screwed on when it comes to your finances, you don't seem to be nearly so grounded and practical today. In fact, you could easily get talked into buying things you don't want or need. There's a faint chance that you might be swindled by someone who takes advantage of you, so be on your guard.
Taurus
Be careful about who and what you believe as Mercury retrogrades into Scorpio, your seventh house of significant others, because not everyone is telling you the truth. Some might say things that they think you want to hear, even though they're divorced from all the facts, or they could get carried away when telling you something and end up making it up as they go along. You must also take care to say what you mean and not give anyone a false impression.
Gemini
A certain someone is bleating on about all the things that are wrong in their life, but it will soon dawn on you that their main problem is that they're drowning in self-pity. Blame it on Mercury retrograde! Now, make sure that you don't start playing them at their own game, because all this 'poor little me' stuff will be surprisingly infectious.
Cancer
Confusion reigns in your love-life today, so beware... Mercury has retrograded into Scorpio! You'll be heavily influenced by what people tell you, even if you'd normally ignore every word they say. Concentrate on creative matters, in which you'll excel, and ignore anything that calls for careful thought, because that isn't the way your mind is working.
Leo
Trust in what you believe, dear Leo, because someone is giving you the wrong information. Since Mercury has now retrograded into Scorpio, they might just have accidentally got a story back to front, or may be deliberately trying to pull the wool over your eyes. There could also be confusion when dealing with an official body or company, so take care.
Virgo
Communications have a nasty habit of going crazy today, leaving you worried, confused and wondering what on earth is going on. Well, it's because Mercury has now retrograded into secretive Scorpio. Someone may swear that they're giving you the facts, while all the time they're telling you a pack of lies, or they might be economical with the truth and omit to give you some rather important information. Try to avoid reaching any sort of agreement because you may not know what you're agreeing to.
Libra
You're usually no slouch when it comes to thinking about money, but it's a different story today because something seems to have happened to your brain. Mercury has stepped back into Scorpio in the retrograde phase. You're reluctant to face unpleasant facts and are doing your best to paint every situation in the rosiest light possible. This means it isn't a good day for making any financial decisions because they might carry a risk or not work out for you.
Scorpio
Mercury is now retrograde in Scorpio for a few days. Do your best to make yourself clear when talking to people, because there's a strong possibility of wires being crossed and folks getting hold of the wrong end of the stick. Even if you have something difficult to say it would be better to be honest rather than to hedge your bets and tell a few white lies. This isn't a good day for being even remotely dishonest.
Sagittarius
Be careful when dealing with anyone who has a martyr complex because they'll go overboard today, as Mercury retrogrades into secretive Scorpio. They seem to think they're a saint in human form and they may go on (and on) about how much they've suffered, as though that somehow makes them better than everyone else. You long to give them a piece of your mind, but do you have the courage to risk making them cry?
Capricorn
Don't believe everything you hear today, as Mercury extends his retro phase into Scorpio for a few days. Someone may not be honest or straight with you, or you might be listening very subjectively and only hearing what you want to hear. If you're trying to sort out a glitch in your relationship with a certain person, this is not a good day to do it. There's too much scope for confusion and crossed wires. It can wait until tomorrow.
Aquarius
If you want to make life easy for yourself you should avoid getting involved in any important or complex discussions today because Mercury has just retrograded into Scorpio. They could easily go wrong in some way, perhaps because someone doesn't explain matters properly or wrongly assumes that everyone knows what they're talking about. You should also try to avoid signing on any dotted lines, because contracts and agreements may contain mistakes or snags that you aren't aware of at the moment but which will come to light later on when it's too late to back down. So watch out!
Pisces
It's hard to get at the truth today, partly because you're in a bit of a state and partly because other people aren't being as straightforward as you'd like. Mercury is extending his retrograde phase into Scorpio, so be especially wary of anyone who insists they're telling you the truth because it probably means that they aren't. Watch out, too, for anyone who wants to brainwash you into signing up to their own set of beliefs, whether these are religious, political or environmental.
