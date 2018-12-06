Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 6, 2018

December 06, 2018 02:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may feel bored and you'll be itching to get out and about as Mercury turns direct after a difficult retro phase and the Moon enters adventurous Sagittarius. Even if you don't have the freedom to indulge your whims, try some different food or maybe a foreign movie this evening. Studious Rams will enjoy reading history tonight: curling up with a good book in bed may be the beginning of a wonderful journey...

Taurus

April 20-May 20

As Mercury turns direct, easing the pressure somewhat in days to come, the Moon enters Sagittarius and your eighth house of sex, power and money, adding a bit of intensity to the day. Issues of power and control may crop up; don't be surprised if this energy continues into tomorrow. You'll need to keep your emotions under control if you want to prevail.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

One on one relationships come into focus as the Moon enters your opposite sign of Sagittarius. Retro Mercury turns direct today, allowing you to begin to move forward at last. Many of you have been stimulated by the recent entry of Jupiter into your opposite sign, urging you to change the way you handle your closest relationships. Don't be surprised if you make some life-changing decisions in weeks ahead.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Mercury turning direct urges you to pay attention to what you eat, and when you eat it, as your health is often directly linked to your diet. Don't let the pressure of the season cause you to eat all the wrong things while you burn the candle at both ends; you could end up with indigestion or worse. Extra garlic and ginger will help your digestive system, so be sure to stock up at the market.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon enters Sagittarius and your fifth house of romance and pleasure today, urging you to renew your sense of play. Mercury turning direct after a retrograde phase marks the beginning of an improvement with domestic concerns, children, romantic connections and speculative matters.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, urging you to tend to your personal environment. Bring home fresh flowers to brighten your kitchen, and light fragrant candles in your bedroom. Making your home a haven from the pressures of the world is the best way to utilize your private space. There have been times lately when it's been difficult to communicate properly with loved ones. Whatever the problem, you can start sorting things out from today and getting everything back to normal, as Mercury turns direct. If you're currently buying or selling property, double-check that everything is running smoothly and no documents or letters have got lost in the post.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Taking care of personal business is important this morning, so organize yourself appropriately. The Moon enters your third house of communication just as Mercury turns direct after a retro phase, making it a good time to make those phone calls you have been avoiding. If you take care of problems now, you will avoid the explosion that is waiting just around the corner.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The planets begin to line up in your second house of personal finances, bringing money matters to a head as Mercury turns direct in your sign and eases the sense of confusion. Many of you will be bringing in extra cash but it seems to fly out the window. Be sure to save something for Christmas. If your budget's falling short for the holidays, try being creative. Remember, it's not how much you spend on a gift, it's the thought that counts!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You are about to embark on a journey that could lead to a whole new you -- if this is what you want, get ready. As Mercury turns direct in your 12th house after a retro phase in your sign, it's time to start talking to your loved ones again; clue them in to what has been going on.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion, urging you to slow down and recharge your spiritual batteries. Your lunar low cycle will last for about two days, so spend this time healing from within. As Mercury turns direct in Scorpio, expect benefits to emerge through friends and associates in days ahead.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may dream about your parents or other authority figures during the early morning hours as retrograde Mercury moves through psychic Scorpio. If you have a hunch, go with it. Your powers of intuition are likely to be strong today, especially regarding your career, status, and family for Mercury will turn direct later in the day. Your thoughts turn toward new friendships in the lead up to tomorrow's New Moon.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon enters Sagittarius and your tenth house of career and public standing, urging you to become more visible. Many Fish are reluctant to swim in the spotlight, but you may not have a choice after today. Prepare yourself for added responsibility and greater visibility. As Mercury turns direct after a retro phase, take the time to organize and groom yourself for the changes coming your way.

