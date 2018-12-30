Horoscopes for Sunday, December 30, 2018

Aries
The intuitive Moon and electric Uranus blend to create excitement in your life, and some Rams may even fall in love at first sight! This is fine if you're single, but it can create quite a problem if you're already spoken for! be sure to let reason reign over your emotions if they threaten to get out of hand. This is an anything-can-happen sort of day, so enjoy the ride.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Excitement is likely as unpredictable Uranus blends with a reactive Moon today and you may want to take refuge at work. Keep a clear head and you might be able to save the day; your special brand of diplomacy and tact are required. You may even find an unexpected raise or bonus coming your way... why not? After all, the hardworking Bull deserves it.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
The warmth created by the nurturing Moon continues today don't allow doubts and insecurities ruin the rosy glow. There'll be plenty of time to look at love in the harsh light of day, but now is the time to wonder at the magic of love and affection. Creativity is sparked by this transit, so be ready for the muse when she comes upon you.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Many of you will be beautifying your homes in preparation for the holidays and a party at your place is sure to go well. Don't forget the fresh flowers and scented candles for atmosphere. Take pride in your home and your family by tending to their needs. Gather everyone together for a super thorough cleaning, followed by an ice cream sundae treat.
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
This is the perfect time to build bridges of communication between you and the most important people in your life. Just be sure to listen as much as you speak! You may find that an emotional breakthrough is at hand and that you may soon enjoy a level of closeness and intimacy you never knew was possible.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The influence of Venus and the tender Moon combine to bring you comfort and joy today and some may even find a bonus in their pay. Even if you haven't got a lot of material possessions, you should feel pride in what you have and the life you live. Dignity and grace are things that everyone deserves; you have enough to share with others.
Lucky Number608
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
If peace in your relationships is high on your list of personal wishes, you should get what you want. You'll have a special glow about you today. Inner beauty is true beauty, and yours is showing. Spend time with the ones you love and savour the joy.
Lucky Number117
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You may have a sense that guardian angels are watching over you today as the Moon moves through your twelfth house. There is much pleasure in solitude today, so don't force yourself to socialize. Those of you involved in secret relationships will find bliss behind closed doors; just remember that a relationship that cannot stand the light of day is both limited and limiting.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Your friendships appear to be tightly knit as the nurturing Moon moves through your eleventh house of friendships. This is a wonderful time to let your friends know how much they mean to you. The idealistic Archer may be feeling especially romantic and rosy now, even about the most mundane things. Enjoy the glow while it lasts!
Lucky Number916
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
All your hard work may finally be noticed, as the reflective Moon graces your tenth house of career and reputation and others would like to show you their appreciation. A raise or bonus is quite possible and comes at just the right time. Holiday cheer is evident among most of your co-workers so enjoy the friendly atmosphere in the office.
Lucky Number786
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
The pleasure of the holiday season is strong. Dinner at a new restaurant or with friends and family from out of town should bring comfort and joy; religion and ritual are also comforting and those of you who are celebrating at this time will find renewed faith. Matters regarding higher education get the green light: congratulations to those who graduate this month!
Lucky Number092
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The intuitive Moon and electric Uranus blend well in your psychic houses so don't be surprised if you get a telepathic message today. This could even take the form of a song playing on the radio as the universe has many ways of expressing its' wishes to us. An offhand remark someone makes could continue ringing in your ears, so pay attention to things you might normally ignore.
