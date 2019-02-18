Horoscopes for Monday, February 18, 2019

Aries
The Moon passes through your tenth house of career and reputation, blending with Venus and urging you to please. You may have an opportunity to impress your superiors, especially the women involved. If you blend good manners and taste with your presentation, you should be able to win everyone over. Remember that good guys don't finish last ... that's just a myth perpetuated by sore losers.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The life-giving Sun enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you energy and motivation to work towards group goals. It will be easier to make new friends and network amongst your associates, helping you achieve your own objectives. Some people you meet now may not be entirely above board, so keep your conversations light and impersonal.
Lucky Number972
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Moon sails through your eighth house of sex, money, and power today, meeting up with generous Venus. Many of you will find this is a good day for business, while others will find intimate expression exquisite. Even normally antagonistic relationships can be harmonious now. One thing is for sure: if you find yourself involved in a power struggle, it is apt to be something you enjoy.
Lucky Number709
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Whether you are married or single, everyone has a best friend or special someone they like to spend time with. The relationship-oriented Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnership today, encouraging you to spend time with your significant other. It is time to share your feelings and find out what is on your partner's mind. How about meeting for lunch?
Lucky Number228
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The life-giving Sun transits gentle Pisces and your eighth house of sex, money, and power for the next month, allowing you to witness the power of unconditional love. Kindness from strangers may seem like angelic intervention and intimate relationships can heal under this soothing influence. There is a catch, however. You must let go of ego in order to take advantage of this special kind of magic.
Lucky Number227
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The Sun moves into Pisces and your seventh house of significant others, eventually opposing your natal Sun. This is your un-birthday, sixth months after your last celebration and sixth months before your next. This is a time of cooperation and focusing on others, so don't expect to enjoy the spotlight. However, this is a good time to get work done!
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The life-giving Sun will spend the next month in your sixth house of health and service, helping you to adopt more healthy attitudes. If you have been allowing your health to slide, it is time to get back in the habit of exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet. Your job performance may also be in the spotlight. You may need to make a few sacrifices in order to get along with co-workers.
Lucky Number513
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Now that the Sun will be spending the next month in your fifth house of romance and pleasure, it is time to express your desires. Consider this your month to goof off a bit and have some fun; a certain amount of leisure is necessary for your sanity. One word of caution: the urge to spend more than you should on entertainment may land you in hot water. Make a reasonable budget and then stick to it!
Lucky Number433
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The life-giving Sun spends the next month transiting your fourth house of home and family, helping you to shine light on your personal life. You may find the person you are becoming is at odds with the person you once were, especially as the Sun moves into challenging aspect with Pluto. The key to growth this month is unconditional love and forgiveness, for both yourself and for others.
Lucky Number094
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
The life-giving Sun will spend the next month in your third house of communications, urging you to speak your mind. You may have a lot on your mind as Mercury prepares to go retrograde in your third house, and this may make it more difficult to know how you really think and feel. This is the perfect time to keep a daily journal to help you understand your daily mood swings.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Spending a few quiet moments alone will help you maintain your sanity as the Moon moves into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. The next two days may find you feeling less sociable than usual. Honor your soul's need for regeneration. Find time to do the things that make you feel whole, peaceful, and rested. There will be time for action later.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
With the Moon in your eleventh house of friends and associates, it will be easier to maintain a friendly attitude. People you meet may be able to help you reach your goals, so be open to new friendships. Working with others is energizing, so plan a team meeting. Go out to lunch with your favorite associates and find out what dreams and schemes have their interest these days.
